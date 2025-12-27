Clinging to life, the Baltimore Ravens (7-8) will have to square off with the Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) in Lambeau Field without the face of their franchise. Lamar Jackson has been officially ruled out for Saturday night's must-win clash, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The two-time MVP-winning quarterback exited last Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots with a back injury and was unable to get right in time for this Week 17 game. Tyler Huntley will play in his stead. The veteran backup has helped the Ravens sneak into the postseason before and will be tasked with doing so again.

Baltimore's playoff prospects are already grim, though. What might concern fans most is Jackson's ongoing injury woes. The three-time All-Pro stayed healthy through the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns, playing the best football of what will be a Hall of Fame career. He stayed hot to begin this season, but various ailments and on-field struggles have marred his eighth year in the NFL.

Rumors about friction with management have only compounded fans' misery. It was not long ago that the biggest concern people had about Jackson centered around his playoff shortcomings. The injury narrative was bound to resurface at some point, though.

Incredibly mobile QBs generally run a greater risk of getting hurt (Josh Allen is one of the few exceptions). Jackson's health has been a question mark more often than the organization would care to admit. There is no telling how his body will hold up once he draws closer to 30 (turns 29 in January). The Ravens still trust in No. 8 when he is on the field, however.

Lamar Jackson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, while rushing for another 340 yards and two scores. He will look on while Baltimore dukes it out with the Packers in The Frozen Tundra.