Ahead of the highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour in 2025, Noel Gallagher promised that the band wouldn't break up again.

While attending the Zoë Law: Legends exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England, he was asked if he and Liam Gallagher would be as crazy as they were in the '90s. He doesn't think they will be as “raucous” as back in the day, and they will not break up again as a result.

“No, it won't be as raucous as back in the day, because we're on the wrong side of 50 now, so we're too old,” he said (via The Sun). “We're too old to give a s**t now, so there won't be any fallouts, there won't be any fighting. It's a lap of honor for the band.”

Hilariously, Noel Gallagher also revealed that he and Liam's mother, Peggy, “couldn't give a s**t” about the 2025 Oasis reunion tour.

Oasis' 2025 reunion tour

The upcoming Oasis reunion tour is the band's first since 2009. They announced it on August 27, 2024, just days before the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe.

Initially, they announced a 17-date European tour that will start on July 4, 2025. However, extra dates and other legs have since been announced.

Currently, 41 shows are planned throughout the tour. They will start in Cardiff, Wales, before playing in their hometown of Manchester, England. Oasis will then play five shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England, from July 25-August 3.

After visiting Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland, they will head to North America for nine shows. After a two-night return to Wembley Stadium, Oasis will perform in Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Joining them on tour are Cage the Elephant, Richard Ashcroft, and Cast. They have been announced as the openers of various shows on the tour's itinerary.

Oasis previously had a famous breakup after Liam Gallagher missed several shows in 2009. They had to cancel shows at the V Festival and Rock en Seine in the summer of 2009. Noel Gallagher later announced his split from the band.

He would go on to form the High Flying Birds in 2010. As a group, they have released four studio albums, including 2023's Council Skies.

The remaining Oasis members, led by Liam, continued under the name Beady Eye. They released two studio albums and remained together until 2014.

Now, it appears the Gallagher brothers have put aside their differences. Judging by Noel's comments, do not expect them to bicker and break up again during the Oasis reunion tour.