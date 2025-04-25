Pat McAfee thrives in chaos. Hosting his sixth annual “Draft Spectacular” with the same energy he brings to WWE and ESPN, the former NFL punter turned media star added another viral moment to his highlight reel on NFL Draft night. In front of a packed house in Green Bay and thousands more watching live, McAfee hit a weed vape on air and casually offered it to former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, per NYPost.

WILD: Pat McAfee takes a hit of a weed pen on LIVE TV and even offers Mike McCarthy a hit as well. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zWI2rTCaqH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

McCarthy, laughing it off like a dad at a frat party, declined the offer and then tossed the pen into the crowd, keeping things light without missing a beat. The moment, caught on video by NFL insider Dov Kleiman, quickly made waves online. While it’s unclear if the scene made it onto the official ESPN stream, the clip exploded across social media within minutes.

But of course, the vape pen was just the start. Booze, wild commentary, and language not suitable for your grandma’s ESPN feed made the show feel more like a college tailgate than a primetime broadcast. One of the most raucous moments came when the Packers selected Matthew Golden in the first round, triggering co-host Ty Schmit to unleash “Mad Mel Kiper”—his over-the-top parody of the iconic draft analyst.

The Pat McAfee Experience

Pat McAfee isn’t trying to blend in. He never has. Since retiring from the NFL in 2017, he’s carved out a lane where suits and filters are optional. Whether he’s calling the action ringside on Monday Night Raw, hosting College GameDay, or cracking beers during a live NFL Draft show, McAfee knows exactly who he is—and his fans love him for it.

“I smoke a lot of weed,” he told an interviewer earlier this year, when asked about how he handles criticism and pressure. “I think that’s a massive piece of it for me.” It’s not a quote you'd hear from most TV personalities, but it’s classic McAfee: blunt, unapologetic, and completely on-brand.

Even as legal trouble brews in the background—most recently, with a University of Mississippi student threatening legal action over a viral rumor—the show, and the spectacle, rolls on. For Pat McAfee, draft night wasn’t about being buttoned-up. It was just another night talking sports with his crew—loud, loose, and entirely unfiltered.