Pat McAfee has broken his silence about the Ole Miss student rumor. Mary Kate Cornett made headlines earlier this year when an online rumor that she had a sexual relationship with her boyfriend's father. Not only did the rumor alter her freshman year at Ole Miss which eventually caused her to move out of campus housing and take online classes. McAfee was later accused of amplifying the rumor by speaking about it on his ESPN show.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter seemingly addressed the situation at his “Big Night Aht,” when he was telling the crowd about another legal situation involving Brett Favre that has since been settled.

“I'm cool with Brett, just like the current situation that is happening, where I have a lot of people saying that I should be sued. I want to say this: I never, ever want to be a part of anything negative in anybody's life, ever. That is not what I want to do. For all of these events, you f***ing know it that my lawyers are Pittsburgh lawyers and they're in here tonight. I do believe that they have a suite here that I have certainly contributed to. They have the same mindset as me, empathy but understanding reality.

McAfee then slightly switched the subject to seemingly address the Cornett incident where he promised that he would find a “silver lining” and didn't want to be negativity in someone's life.

“For that whole thing that's happening, I didn't want to add any more negativity as it was taking place, like I did — we will try to figure that out and make some sort of silver lining in a very terrible situation. You can have that promise from me. It won't be as impossible to be a fan of mine going forward,” he said.

Cornett spoke out about the situation to NBC earlier this month. An attorney for the student has told NBC that there is a possibility of legal action against McAfee and the network. The 19-year-old said that there was the situation was “an internet rumor that has zero truth to it.”

“I’m not a public figure that you can go talk about on your show to get more views,” she added. “I don’t think these boys know what they’re doing to people.”

Not only was Cornett targeted online but even walking through campus she was harassed. Her family and her boyfriend have also been targeted in verbal attacks about the rumor.

While the legal action against ESPN or McAfee has been initiated at this time, overall Cornett just wants them to take responsibility for how they aided in her life being disrupted.

“I would like people to be held accountable for what they’ve done,” she said. “You’re ruining my life by talking about it on your show for nothing but attention, but here I am staying up until 5 in the morning, every night, throwing up, not eating because I’m so anxious about what’s going to happen for the rest of my life.”