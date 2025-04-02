Richard Sherman told fans on social media that his home was invaded with his wife and children inside.

The former defensive back for the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was seeking justice for the incident that occurred on his birthday Monday (March 31). The Super Bowl champion posted screenshots and a surveillance video of the attackers in case fans recognized the suspects.

“House being robbed at gunpoint with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” Sherman wrote on X. “Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out.”

The video shows the three masked individuals breaking into a window in the former NFL player's home as they move swiftly into more areas of the house. In the comment section a fan reached out saying that the individuals could have been possibly linked to another incident in his neighborhood.

“Hey @RSherman_25 I live in Covington and I’m pretty sure these same guys hit our neighborhood, stole one car. Police were tracking them via a vehicle tracker into issaquah. I have a case # I can provide you as well as images/videos and possible first name of getaway driver,” the fan wrote.

Sherman responded, “Thank you please dm me that if you can. Yea they got 5 homes from what the police told us.”

Another fan also reached out writing that they looked familar, “These look like the same people that broke into my office in Federal way. I have full video of them including their voices. They stole some iPads and I have the location it was tagged at.”

“Thank you they do!” Sherman wrote back.

“Let me know if you or the police need to see the videos to compare info. There is more that I can’t share online. So glad your family is ok!!” the X user wrote back.

Sherman was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014 and was later traded to the San Francisco 49ers where he stayed for three seasons. He ended his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Sherman currently has a gig with Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football as a commentator.

Richard Sherman's Home Attacked Follows Other Sports Stars

Unfortunately this is not the only incident that professional athletes have faced in recent months. Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce's homes were hit in October 2024 where suspects stole money, jewerly, sports memorabilia, and more from the sports starts.

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow's home was also hit in December 2024 which was reported by model Olivia Ponto nand he spoke out about it in a press conference stating that he felt that “my privacy has been violated in more ways than one.”

“We live a public life and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy,” he continued. “That has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it's the life that we choose. Doesn't make it any easier to deal with.”

Seven men have since been arrested in the possible connection of Mahomes, Kelce and Burrow's home robberies but their names have not been mentioned in the filing.