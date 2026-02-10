Recently, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski revealed that he'd be open to competing on Dancing with the Stars. His girlfriend and former host of the show, Camille Kostek, is supportive of this idea, especially because of how it would benefit her.

If Gronkowski competed on Dancing with the Stars, it'd improve his dancing, making their nights out “a lot more fun,” as she said to Page Six.

NFL star Rob Gronkowski is down to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” someday — and his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is so here for it. 🪩 pic.twitter.com/i2FuRIXUlG — Page Six (@PageSix) February 10, 2026

“Oh my gosh, of course [I'd want him to do Dancing with the Stars],” Kostek told Page Six. “I think that would be awesome for me, for him to have a little bit more rhythm and a little bit more training; I try with him, so really getting a true professional, especially partner dancing, would be awesome.

“I think when we go out, it will be a lot more fun to dance together, and for him to do the lifts. Someone, pair up with him,” she continued.

Will Rob Gronkowski compete on Dancing with the Stars?

During a recent appearance on Today, Gronkowski revealed his aspirations to do Dancing with the Stars, if his schedule allows for it (via Page Six).

“Is there anything that I haven’t done yet? Well, Dancing with the Stars has always been on the plate, there’s no doubt about that,” Gronkowski said. “It’s really tough because it’s during football season, but it’s always going to be in my back pocket. When I feel like the time is right … then I would do it.”

He wouldn't be the first (or likely the last) to compete on the show. Gronkowski has been retired for five years, and he was a dominant tight end. He'd probably dominate Dancing with the Stars, too.