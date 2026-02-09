Rob Gronkowski knows how to make a moment.

Sports Illustrated’s SI The Party Presented by DraftKings brought its annual party to the Bay Area ahead of Super Bowl 60 at the Cow Palace on Feb. 7. As athletes, celebrities, and influencers walked the red carpet, a moment that immediately went viral was when the retired five-time Super Bowl champion body slammed the Pop-Tarts mascot. As Gronk began walking on the carpet, the former New England Patriots tight end met up with the mascot as they playfully began “wrestling” one another. Then, Gronk conquered the mascot and body slammed him. The mascot got up and looked over to the other side of the carpet to show he was okay. The two later posed for a photo together on the red carpet.

Rob Gronkowski beating up a Pop-Tart on the Sports Illustrated party red carpet. pic.twitter.com/VVFRUyWphM — Edward Lewis (@Edward__Lewis) February 8, 2026

Gronk's body slam was one of the moments that took fans by surprise. The party was headlined by Ludacris, DJ Irie, Xandra, and The Chainsmokers, where several celebrities who attended the event hopped on stage. Justin Bieber shocked the crowd when he joined Ludacris for his set. The two previously worked together on the 2010 hit track “Baby.” Additionally, Travis Kelce and George Kittle hopped on stage with The Chainsmokers.

Several celebrities and athletes attended the event, including Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Jason Kelce, J Balvin, Jon Hamm, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Dwight Howard, Drew Brees, and more.

“Across Big Game Weekend and other tentpole moments on the world’s biggest sporting stages,

our vision with SI The Party has always been to deliver hospitality that feels intimate and insider,even at the largest events in the world, creating the most unforgettable night of Big Game Weekend where the energy and star power of sports truly comes to life off the field,” said Matt Goldstein, EVP of Authentic Live, the live events division of Authentic and co producer of the event.

Super Bowl 60 takes place in Santa Clara, where the Seattle Seahawks will be facing the New England Patriots.