After the Houston Rockets dismantled the Golden State Warriors in a 131-116 victory Wednesday night, Alperen Sengun took the spotlight—this time, not for his on-court dominance, but for his outfit, per X. During the postgame press conference, the Rockets center showed up in a look that sent fans into a frenzy online. Sporting oversized sunglasses, a tan blazer, layered necklaces, and a loose white shirt that hung off his already large frame, Sengun channeled a specific type of energy—one that screamed, “D**k in a Box.”

Dillon Brooks on the Warriors broadcast claiming he's targeting Steph Curry's thumb: “If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time. So, whatever they're saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it.” pic.twitter.com/ykxTbSc0Yn — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

That’s right. The unforgettable 2006 Saturday Night Live sketch starring Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg lives on, thanks to Sengun’s unexpected tribute. Social media users were quick to draw the connection. One wrote, “Is that a D**k in a box guy?” Another added, “Sengun looks like Andy Samberg when he’s with Timberlake on SNL’s D*ck in a Box short video.” The resemblance wasn’t far off, especially with the retro-R&B vibes of Sengun’s fit.

From sketch comedy to NBA style inspiration

The sketch that inspired all the chatter originally aired on SNL’s holiday episode in 2006. Created by the comedy trio The Lonely Island—Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone—the Digital Short parodied early ‘90s slow jams and featured Timberlake and Samberg as two silky-voiced Casanovas offering up their most questionable Christmas gift. It won an Emmy and kicked off a trilogy of raunchy-yet-catchy musical sketches.

The sketch's roots in '90s R&B explain the style cues that fans spotted in Sengun's getup. While the Rockets big man likely didn’t intend to mirror Timberlake’s velvet-clad lothario, the timing and aesthetic were too perfect not to poke fun. And after dominating the Warriors on the court, Sengun had earned the right to show up however he pleased—even if that meant looking like a long-lost member of the “D**k in a Box” duo.

Did Sengun know what he was doing? Maybe. Or maybe he just wanted to wear something that screamed confidence. Either way, it worked.