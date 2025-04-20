Ciara is enjoying her family time.

The Grammy winner attended the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks game on Saturday (April 19) alongside her husband, Russell Wilson, and son Future. Fans enjoyed seeing the family watching the game and welcomed Ciara and Wilson to the New York sports community.

“Seeing Russell Wilson with Ciara n their son at @nyknicks 1st playoff game n doing charity work in the ny community..It’s funny bc Wilson is supposed to be the @Giants bridge QB for 1 year but he n his family just gives franchise QB energy off the field lol #NYGiants #NFL,” a fan wrote.

Wilson even had a chance to chop it up with Knicks' Jalen Brunson during the first playoff game.

“Russ and Ciara was there…salute,” another fan wrote.

Wilson got traded to the New York Giants after being with the Pittsburgh Steelers for one season. He previously was a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks where he won a Super Bowl and later the Denver Broncos for one season.

Russell Wilson and Ciara Relationship

The couple is a celebrity couple that fans love to keep up with and have deemed “couple goals” throughout the industry. In a conversation with Summer Walker for Over It Radio, the singers discussed how she and the NFL star have kept their relationship strong.

“I would say communication rules a nation. What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together,” said the singer.

While many times Ciara said that she has her own faults like being a little “stubborn” each of them have their main goal in mind when trying to rectify an issue in their relationship.

“I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other. Because I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about,” she explained. “And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side.”

The couple is also the reason why Normani and DK Metcalf got engaged because they introduced them to one another.

“They was playing cupid, but it worked,” Normani said, adding, “If you could trust a couple [to set you up], that would be the couple.”