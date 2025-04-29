Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the woman accusing Shannon Sharpe of rape, confirmed that a sex video tied to the case will not be made public, per TMZ. Calling it “key evidence,” Buzbee emphasized that neither he nor his client has any intention of releasing it to the media. The decision comes amid growing attention on the lawsuit, which was filed earlier this month by a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe. She is seeking $50 million in damages, alleging that Sharpe raped her on multiple occasions during the final months of their nearly two-year relationship.

According to Buzbee, the only reason the public even knows about the footage is because Sharpe mentioned it in a public statement. “Sharpe and his team disclosed that, not us,” Buzbee told TMZ Sports. He added that the video had been shared during mediation with Sharpe’s attorneys and that the Hall of Famer had been offered multiple opportunities to view it, which he declined. “We’ve never made any claims or threats about it and won’t do so,” Buzbee said.

Sharpe, for his part, referred to the video on April 22, describing it as a “30-second clip” designed to “make me look guilty.” He alleged the full version should run closer to 10 minutes and challenged Buzbee to release it unedited. That call appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

Legal Teams Brace for Prolonged Fight

Sharpe’s camp has been aggressive in its response, characterizing the entire lawsuit as a “shakedown.” The 55-year-old former NFL star and ESPN personality temporarily stepped away from his broadcasting duties following the public emergence of the lawsuit. He has pledged to clear his name while describing the accusations as “false and disruptive.”

The case has already generated widespread debate, but it may be months before any of the core evidence, including the disputed video, is evaluated in a courtroom. For now, both sides appear entrenched, and the public will have to wait to learn the full scope of the claims and counterclaims.