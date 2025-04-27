We knew it wouldn't be long before the news of Shannon Sharpe's temporary dismissal from ESPN would come across Stephen A. Smith's desk. Sharpe, who has been accused of sexual assault and battery, decided last week that he would take a temporary leave from ESPN following the lawsuit.

“When the news came down that he and ESPN had mutually agreed that he would need to come off the airwaves of ESPN, it was a blow, a blow to the show, a blow to me personally, because I’m going to miss him, but it was not a surprise,” Smith said on Saturday April 26 on his eponymous podcast.

Smith said that the reasoning behind Sharpe's departure is as simple as that “he was working at Disney.”

“II’ve been at Disney since October of 2003. I know this place. I know the worldwide leader that is ESPN,” Smith added.

“It wasn’t difficult for me to figure out what was transpiring,” Smith continued as he elaborated on his previous comments about Sharpe's future at ESPN and Disney. “ESPN and Disney have a wait and see attitude when it comes to whatever evidence they may learn about this entire situation involving Shannon Sharpe from a legal, from a civil perspective.”

“They didn’t need any definitive evidence at this particular moment in time about all of that stuff, once all the things Shannon Sharpe’s lawyer put out there,” Smith referring to the audio of Sharpe allegedly threatening “to f*cking choke the sh*t out of you” to Jane Doe.

“It was uncomfortable to listen to, and it was not something that Walt Disney wants associated with its brand. So, to have him on the airwaves while all of that stuff was put out, that was not something that Disney was going to take. That is what I mean when I say I’m not surprised,” Smith continued.

The First Take host concluded his reaction to the news by emphasizing that he does not have any insider knowledge about the case and that he” didn't know a damn thing” about anything else regarding Sharpe.

“That’s all I have to say, other than I hope he’s back in this business real soon on linear television talking some football, because that man knows his football and he certainly knows how to entertain us while he’s talking about football,” Smith said of Sharpe whom he recruited for First Take. “I’m gonna miss him.”

Shannon Sharpe Defends Himself Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Prior to Sharpe stepping away from his ESPN duties, he posted a video on his Instagram defending his innocence and calling the $50 million lawsuit a “shakedown.”

“I’m gonna be open, transparent and defend myself because this isn’t right. This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who has targeted Jay-Z,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said, referring to Jane Doe’s lawyer in a video on Instagram Tuesday, April 22.

“Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe he’s going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty, and plays into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be 10 minutes or so,” Sharpe continued.

Sharpe challenged Buzbee to release the whole vodeo or nothing at all.

“Hey Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don’t have it, or I would myself. You know what happened, and you’re trying to manipulate the media. The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup.”