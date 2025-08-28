Following the announcement of his engagement to Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce's jerseys have been flying off the shelves.

That should come as no surprise, as the tight end is one of the NFL's biggest stars without his connection to Swift. However, the proposal heard around the world has resulted in an uptick in his jersey popularity.

TMZ Sports reports that Fanatics states Kelce's jersey sales have “spiked 500% from Monday to Tuesday,” the day Swift and Kelce announced their engagement. Tuesday, August 26, 2025, was the best day of jersey sales for Kelce since Super Bowl 59 in February 2025.

This should come as no surprise. Swift and Kelce's co-engagement post nearly crashed Instagram, and this causes more hype heading into the Chiefs' 2025 season.

Travis Kelce's 2025 season with the Chiefs after Taylor Swift engagement

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Amidst all of the excitement, Kelce is getting ready for his 13th season in the NFL. The Chiefs will open their season on Friday, September 5, 2025, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Article Continues Below

They are coming off an embarrassing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs lost the game by 18 points, and Kelce was mostly a non-factor.

Overall, 2024 was a down year for Kelce. He did have 97 catches during the season, but he only had 823 yards, his lowest total since his rookie year, during which he played in one game. He also only caught three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes, his lowest total in a full season.

Kelce is now two years removed from one of his best seasons. He had 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns (a career-high) in 2022, and he was a critical piece of helping propel the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Throughout his career, Kelce has been named to 10 Pro Bowls (from 2015-24), and seven All-Pro teams (four First-team, three Second-team). He is also a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Now, Kelce is hoping to go out on top. He contemplated retirement following Super Bowl 59. However, he opted to return for at least one more season in 2025.

More Kansas City Chiefs News
Kansas City Chiefs tight ends Noah Gray and Travis Kelce, who just announced his engagement to Taylor Swift.
Travis Kelce’s fellow Chiefs TE reveals when he found out about Taylor Swift engagementAndrew Korpan ·
New Orleans Saints running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (23) carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jordan Oladokun (37) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Chiefs agree to reunion with Super Bowl champion back in Kansas CityYago Antunes ·
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Chiefs rumors: RB trade on radarColin Loughran ·
Instagram logo next to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who affected the social media platform with their engagement post.
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift literally break Instagram with engagement postAndrew Korpan ·
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) watch play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce drops candid admission on earning respect amid career declineJackson Stone ·
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
Chiefs’ Rashee Rice accepts 6-game suspensionDouglas Fritz ·