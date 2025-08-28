Following the announcement of his engagement to Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce's jerseys have been flying off the shelves.

That should come as no surprise, as the tight end is one of the NFL's biggest stars without his connection to Swift. However, the proposal heard around the world has resulted in an uptick in his jersey popularity.

TMZ Sports reports that Fanatics states Kelce's jersey sales have “spiked 500% from Monday to Tuesday,” the day Swift and Kelce announced their engagement. Tuesday, August 26, 2025, was the best day of jersey sales for Kelce since Super Bowl 59 in February 2025.

This should come as no surprise. Swift and Kelce's co-engagement post nearly crashed Instagram, and this causes more hype heading into the Chiefs' 2025 season.

Travis Kelce's 2025 season with the Chiefs after Taylor Swift engagement

Amidst all of the excitement, Kelce is getting ready for his 13th season in the NFL. The Chiefs will open their season on Friday, September 5, 2025, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They are coming off an embarrassing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs lost the game by 18 points, and Kelce was mostly a non-factor.

Overall, 2024 was a down year for Kelce. He did have 97 catches during the season, but he only had 823 yards, his lowest total since his rookie year, during which he played in one game. He also only caught three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes, his lowest total in a full season.

Kelce is now two years removed from one of his best seasons. He had 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns (a career-high) in 2022, and he was a critical piece of helping propel the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Throughout his career, Kelce has been named to 10 Pro Bowls (from 2015-24), and seven All-Pro teams (four First-team, three Second-team). He is also a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Now, Kelce is hoping to go out on top. He contemplated retirement following Super Bowl 59. However, he opted to return for at least one more season in 2025.