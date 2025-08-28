The WNBA is known for producing some of the fiercest competitors in sports, but it has also become a platform where players consistently address real issues off the court. On Wednesday, two of the league’s stars, Paige Bueckers and Sophie Cunningham, spoke out following the tragic school shooting in Minnesota that left two children dead and 17 others injured, TheSpun reports.

Bueckers pushes for change

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, a Minnesota native, didn’t suit up for her game against the Connecticut Sun, but her voice carried just as much weight as her on-court performance. She reflected on the violence that struck close to home, using her postgame media session to demand action.

Paige Bueckers spoke out about today's tragic school shooting in her home state.

“I’ve been sending prayers … It’s just really unfortunate,” Bueckers told reporters. “I hope there are stricter gun laws put in place so parents don’t have to worry about sending their kids to school, people don’t have to worry about attending church and all these places are safe. It’s just really unfortunate that gun violence continues to be an issue.”

Bueckers, averaging 19.8 points and 4.5 assists in her rookie season, has quickly become a star in the league, but moments like these reveal her leadership extends far beyond basketball.

Cunningham shows solidarity

While Bueckers voiced her frustration in front of reporters, Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham chose social media to express her heartbreak. Currently sidelined with a knee injury, Cunningham shared a message with her 264,000 followers on X.

“Nothing but prayers for Annunciation Catholic School. Just horrific and pure evil. May everyone involved feel our love!” Cunningham wrote.

Their responses come as the nation grapples with the 44th school shooting of the year. The tragedy unfolded when 23-year-old Robin Westman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis during the first week of classes. Authorities confirmed Westman, a former student of the school, was later killed.

In the aftermath, church leaders echoed the players’ calls for reform. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich condemned political inaction, stating that America’s refusal to address the easy availability of guns only deepens the mental health crisis and leaves families vulnerable.

The words of Paige Bueckers and Cunningham underscore a painful reality: for too many in America, the fear of school shootings has become routine. Their willingness to speak out reflects a growing push among athletes to use their visibility not only for sports but for the safety and well-being of communities.