Making the move towards Boston after being claimed by the New England Patriots means Tommy DeVito has to find a good cutlets spot, and he and his agent, Sean Stellato, are on the hunt.

Stellato posted a video of himself and DeVito walking off the field at Gillette Stadium. He revealed they are searching for “decent cutlets,” and he name-dropped a few of Boston's staples like Saint Anthony's Feast and My Mother's Cutlets.

“Tommy, I heard the North End [has] got some good cutlets,” Stellato said to his client. “We are gonna find out. We are ready for Foxborough Patriot Nation, baby, Saint Anthony's Feast. My Mother's Cutlets, I heard they got decent cutlets — I don't know if they're better than Tommy's mother's cutlets; there's a lot of hype on it, gravy or sauce, all that. I guess time will tell.”

Hopefully, they find what they are looking for soon. DeVito was just claimed off waivers by the Patriots, so he will likely be in the Boston area for the foreseeable future.

Who is Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato?

DeVito's agent, Stellato, went viral during the quarterback's games for his sideline appearances. He wore stylish outfits that looked straight out of The Godfather.

Stellato's client has made a name for himself after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. While he did not make the New York Giants' 53-man roster, he quickly found a home.

He now joins the Patriots as the backup to second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Anything is possible, but there is no guarantee DeVito sees the field in 2025.

DeVito played college football at Syracuse and Illinois before signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent. He was the third-string quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. However, once they got injured, he got his opportunity.

His first start was against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants were blown out 49-17, and Devito threw just 86 yards and an interception in the loss. He then led the Giants to a three-game win streak, throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions in that stretch.

His Cinderella story would end, and he'd go into 2024 as the third-stringer again. After Jones was benched and cut DeVito got a chance to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He only threw for 189 yards in the loss.