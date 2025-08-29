Back in March 2025, WWE star John Cena went viral for roasting a kid in the Brussels crowd — that kid will now make his return and attend Friday Night SmackDown in Lyon, France.

Fans spotted the John Cena kid from Brussels outside LDLC Arena on Friday, August 29, 2025. That is where the go-home edition of SmackDown will go down before Clash in Paris on August 31.

The kid is holding a sign with a picture of his face during the viral moment. His sign reads, “It's Me You [Can't See] Me,” referencing Cena's iconic catchphrase.

Hopefully, he has a nicer interaction with Cena this time around. Luckily, Cena has reverted to being a babyface. Perhaps Logan Paul will take aim at the kid this time.

WWE's viral John Cena kid moment in Brussels

John Cena, whose last WWE match will take place on Peacock in December 2025.
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images.

The moment occurred during one of Cena's first promos as a heel during the March 17, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. WWE was in the midst of a European tour at the time, and they were taping the episode in Brussels, Belgium.

Cena was revealing the reasons for his Elimination Chamber heel turn. During the promo, he stated he was stuck in a “toxic” relationship with the fans, who always asked for more despite him giving everything to them.

He then turned his attention to a young fan, calling him out. The kid yelled, “I love you!” at him before Cena said, “Everybody, including that one kid right there, is [in] a toxic, dysfunctional relationship.”

The moment went viral due to the kid's reaction. He looked sad upon Cena roasting him. It was one of the highlights of Cena's short-lived heel turn.

Since then, Cena has turned babyface. He lost the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Now, he is in a feud with Logan Paul.

