It's clear that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift support each other, as the Wizards of Waverly Place star celebrated the singer's recent engagement to Travis Kelce.

Gomez was one of the over two million who reposted Swift and Kelce's joint post. She took to her Instagram Stories (via TMZ) to celebrate the news, reposting the picture and writing, “When bestie gets engaged [smiling face with hearts emoji].”

Additionally, Gomez reposted a post from X, formerly Twitter, where a fan put pictures of Gomez and Benny Blanco and Swift and Kelce after their respective engagements. It was in response to a post from Swift from April 13, 2009, where she wrote, [Selena Gomez,] real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too.”

Now, 16 years later, they have both found their forever partners. Gomez reposted the resurfaced post and added a pleading face emoji.

As TMZ notes in their report, Swift and Gomez have been friends for years. Their relationship dates back to when Swift and Gomez were dating Joe and Nick Jonas, respectively.

Gomez recently got engaged as well to Blanco. They announced their engagement in December 2024. Gomez and Blanco have been together since 2023.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement with a joint post on Instagram. They posted pictures from the proposal, which took place nearly two weeks earlier, according to Ed Kelce, in Travis's backyard in Missouri. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they captioned their post.

The post took social media by storm, nearly causing Instagram to crash. The post garnered over 14 million “likes” within the first day of it being on the platform.

Now, Kelce has to get ready for his 13th season in the NFL with the Chiefs. They will open their season on Friday, September 5, 2025, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs are coming off an embarrassing end to their 2024 campaign. They were blown out in Super Bowl 59 by the Philadelphia Eagles, who got their revenge from the Super Bowl two years earlier.