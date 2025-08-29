On Friday, August 29, 2025, WWE star Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi announced the birth of their second baby, a daughter named Leilani Ella Runnels.

Brandi posted about it first on Instagram. She shared a picture of her holding the new baby's hand. “Welcome to the world[,] Leilani Ella Runnels,” her caption read. “We are in love. Thank you[,] God[,] for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = [red heart emoji].”

Congratulations are in order for the Rhodes family. Several WWE talents commented on her post. Former ring announcer Lillian Garcia said, “OMG!!!! Soooo happy for you guys!!!”

Current WWE Superstar Natalya commented, “Congratulations!!!!!! This is amazing.” Alexa Bliss also weighed in, saying, “Yay!! Congrats! So exciting!”

How many kids do WWE star Cody and Brandi Rhodes have?

After giving birth to Leilani, Cody and Brandi Rhodes have two kids. Liberty was born in 2021, and now they have another girl, Leilani.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have been married since September 2013. In addition to their two children, they also have a Siberian Husky named Pharaoh.

Cody is known for his wrestling career, but Brandi also stepped into the ring. She had stints in WWE, TNA, Ring of Honor, and All Elite Wrestling, like her husband. However, she retired from in-ring competition in February 2022.

Currently, Cody is the WWE Champion in his second reign. He recently defeated John Cena at SummerSlam to regain the championship he lost at WrestleMania 41.

He reached the top of the mountain at WrestleMania 40, ending Roman Reigns' 1,316-day Undisputed WWE Championship run. Rhodes would defend the title against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens during his first reign.

Now, Rhodes is busy filming the new Street Fighter movie. He will play Guile in the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game. His former WWE rival, Reigns, also stars in it as Akuma.

This marks Rhodes's second major Hollywood role in recent memory. He made his movie acting debut in the recent Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson. Rhodes played a bartender whom Neeson's character fights.