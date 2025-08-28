The world of celebrity boxing just keeps getting wilder. Shaquille O’Neal accepting a challenge from Charlie Mack, Will Smith’s longtime former bodyguard, already had fans buzzing. Now, boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has inserted himself into the conversation, saying he’s ready to referee if this unlikely showdown becomes official, Complex reports.

Jones, who owns the record for the most wins in unified light heavyweight title bouts, went public with his interest in a video message. “If that jumps off, I’mma definitely be the referee. Without question,” he said. The idea of one of the sport’s all-time greats wearing stripes instead of gloves instantly added credibility to what many thought was just playful trash talk between Mack and Shaq.

Mack first stirred things up on August 18 through Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman, calling out O’Neal while pointing back to a playful altercation from years ago. “I chopped him in his neck so he could get back,” Mack joked. Within a day, Shaq confirmed he was all in, posting on Instagram, “You name the time and place, I’ll be there. Diesel don’t run from nobody.”

Shaq’s family weighs in

The NBA legend’s son, Myles O’Neal, is not sold on the idea of his father lacing up gloves again. Caught by TMZ, Myles admitted he hadn’t even heard about the fight before it hit headlines. “He’s old, he’s very old… I wouldn’t say he should be in a boxing match. I worry about him every day,” Myles said, though he also noted Shaq is still surprisingly agile for his size and age.

Meanwhile, Mack has kept the momentum alive, sharing a mock fight poster and insisting this matchup has been “years in the making.” His posts teased that official details are coming soon.

While no contract has been signed, Roy Jones Jr.’s willingness to referee makes the event feel closer to reality. Fans could see a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle: Shaq, one of the NBA’s most dominant big men trading punches with a Philadelphia industry veteran, while one of boxing’s greatest champions oversees the chaos.