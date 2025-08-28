Tom Brady may not spend his days dissecting defensive schemes anymore, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion still knows how to deliver a show-stopping play. On Thursday, he surprised internet sensation IShowSpeed with a piece of sports history that left the 19-year-old streamer screaming in disbelief, per TheSportsRush.

The meeting happened during Speed’s “Speed Does America” livestream tour, a 35-day adventure across the country designed to entertain his millions of subscribers. True to form, Speed pulled up to Brady’s Miami mansion by boat, dressed in a Revolutionary War-inspired fit that had fans spamming the chat. Brady, ever the gracious host, welcomed him in and immediately set the tone with a gift that connected perfectly to Speed’s well-documented obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tom Brady shows love to IShowSpeed by gifting him a signed Cristiano Ronaldo rookie card 🥹🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EcRg3OTXUq — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brady reached into his stash and pulled out a signed rookie Ronaldo card from 2002, courtesy of Card Vault by Tom Brady. Speed’s reaction? Pure chaos. “What? WHAAAAAAT!?” he shouted, nearly jumping out of his seat. The energy matched the moment.

“I know he’s your guy,” Brady told him. “You come to my house, I show you around, I give you snacks, and I know he’s your guy.”

Speed meets his idol’s idol

Speed, real name Darren Watkins, has built his brand around nonstop energy, unpredictability, and an undying devotion to Cristiano Ronaldo. He has chased the Portuguese star across continents, worn his jerseys on nearly every stream, and made “Siuuu” his trademark chant. For him, Ronaldo is bigger than a player, he’s a symbol.

That’s what made Brady’s move so impressive. Speed has money, connections, and rare Ronaldo merch of his own, but even he admitted he didn’t own that card. “This is like, rare! This is 2002 right? This might be worth some change!” Speed exclaimed while holding the card with shaky hands.

The gesture turned into one of those crossover cultural moments that fans live for, where a football legend tapped into the pulse of the digital generation and gave them something to rally around. Speed didn’t just get a Ronaldo collectible, he got it from Tom Brady himself, and the internet won’t stop buzzing about it anytime soon.