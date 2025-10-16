Shareef O’Neal, the 25-year-old son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, is officially taking his next big step beyond basketball, Complex reports. The former UCLA and LSU forward has signed with Wasserman, one of the most influential talent management and sports representation agencies in the world. The move signals a new phase in O'Neal's career that brings together sports, media, and entertainment.

O’Neal’s basketball path has been filled with both promise and perseverance. In 2018, before his first college season, he underwent open-heart surgery to correct a congenital heart defect that nearly ended his playing career. He later transferred to LSU, following in his father’s footsteps, and declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Though injuries and health challenges limited his time on the court, his resilience has always been at the center of his story.

“Let’s welcome Shareef O’Neal to #TeamWass! We’re excited to work with Shareef as he continues to expand his career at the intersection of sports, media, and entertainment,” Wasserman announced in a statement.

Building a legacy beyond the court

O’Neal made it clear that his goals reach far beyond basketball. “As I step into this next chapter and focus on building an empire beyond the court, Wasserman was the obvious choice,” he said. “I’m grateful for their belief in me and excited to push boundaries and create a legacy that goes far beyond the game.”

He has already started laying that foundation. O’Neal currently serves as a creative strategist for the Shaq Brand, working closely with his father on business and marketing projects. He also helped rebrand Reebok after Shaquille O’Neal took over as president of basketball operations. On the athletic side, Shareef has played for the G League Ignite and the Stockton Kings, gaining valuable professional experience while exploring opportunities in media and fashion.

At Wasserman, he will work with the agency’s marketing, media, and entertainment divisions. His representation team, Jamie Stein and Matt Massimino of The Montag Group, praised his growing influence. “Shareef has a compelling voice and represents the next generation of basketball and entertainment culture,” Stein said.

For Shareef O’Neal, this partnership is more than a business move. It’s a chance to shape his own identity, merging creativity, business, and sport in a way that reflects both his heritage and his ambition.