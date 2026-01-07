Rich Paul didn’t expect a routine podcast appearance to turn personal, but that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode of the Joe and Jada podcast. What started as a familiar GOAT debate quickly shifted once co-host Fat Joe framed the conversation around Paul’s business relationship with LeBron James, FadeawayWorld reports.

Joe pressed Paul to choose between James and Michael Jordan, a topic Paul immediately brushed off. He made it clear he felt exhausted by the debate and uninterested in ranking greatness through hypotheticals or nostalgia. Still, Joe kept pushing, eventually steering the discussion toward cultural impact, sneaker longevity, and Jordan Brand’s decades long relevance.

That angle didn’t land with Paul or co host Jadakiss, both of whom dismissed sneaker sales as a deciding factor in basketball conversations. Joe then laid out his now viral “elevator” hierarchy, placing Jordan first, Kobe Bryant second, and James third. The moment stayed playful until Joe added a line that shifted the tone.

Rich Paul draws a clear line

Joe suggested Paul had to defend James because he was his “bread and butter.” Paul didn’t laugh it off. He shut it down immediately.

“No, it’s not my bread and butter,” Paul said. “I built a real business. A real business.”

Fat Joe tells Rich Paul that the only reason he says Lebron is the GOAT is because he gets him paid (Via Joe and Jada Podcast) pic.twitter.com/th57ZU19Je — TheTruth (@TheTruth8240) January 6, 2026

That response cut to a long running narrative surrounding Paul’s rise. Critics often reduce his success to friendship rather than strategy, relationships, and execution. Paul pushed back without raising his voice, emphasizing that Klutch Sports Group stands on more than one client.

Paul’s career path supports that stance. After working under Leon Rose at CAA, he stepped away to build Klutch from scratch. James followed him early, but Paul didn’t stop there. He expanded his agency into one of the most powerful forces in modern sports representation.

The exchange captured more than another GOAT debate clip. It highlighted how Paul views his legacy, not as an extension of one superstar, but as a business leader who earned his seat through vision and work.