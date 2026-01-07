Despite rumors that he suffered a concussion, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk appears to be alright, at least according to the latest injury update.

Reports circulated that Punk was in WWE's concussion protocol during an intense match against Bron Breakker, during which he had an injury scare of his own.

PWInsider reports that the news of Punk being in concussion protocol is “entirely incorrect.” They added that the rumors wouldn't make sense, given that Punk was doing media in New York City the day after the match.

If he were concussed, it's highly unlikely WWE would have him in front of cameras all day. “It stands to reason that if Punk was concussed, the last thing anyone should want to do is put him on camera for hours upon hours of interviews all day,” PWInsider's report stated.

So, does WWE star CM Punk have a concussion?

Until WWE says otherwise, it's safe to assume Punk is fine and doesn't have a concussion. He had a physical match with Breakker, but they both appear to be okay.

As noted by PWInsider, Punk has been doing press for WWE. With the Royal Rumble coming up, expect Punk to continue to be a key part of the promotion's programming as WrestleMania season kicks into full gear.

It's unlikely that his feud with Breakker is over. Breakker may have lost clean, but the budding star will likely challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship again in the near future.

Punk just won the World Heavyweight Championship at the November edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. He beat Jey Uso in the finals of a tournament to crown a new champion after Seth Rollins vacated the title due to an injury.

His match against Breakker was Punk's first televised title defense during this current reign. He competed in WarGames recently at Survivor Series and faced Bronson Reed at some untelevised house shows during WWE's Holiday Tour.