Before Shannon Sharpe decided to step away from his ESPN duties, the network was reportedly ready to remove him from his gig on First Take, according to Deadline.

The sports program is mainly hosted by Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim, and other sports analysts.

ESPN responded to Sharpe's statement on his stepping down, “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”

Sharpe announced that he would be stepping down this week in a statement released across his social media accounts.

“My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual. At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties,” Sharpe began.

“I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason,” he added. “I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.”

On Sunday, Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in Nevada, alleging that Sharpe committed sexual assault and battery during their “rocky consensual relationship” that lasted nearly two years. In addition to her claim, alleged audio and text messages of explicit conversations have also been made public. In one of the phone calls, Sharpe allegedly says, “I’m going to f–king choke the s–t out of you.”

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Sexual Assault Claims

In a video posted to his Instagram, Sharpe defended himself against the allegations.

“To my family, friends, supporters, and colleagues. I want to speak to you directly and from the heart. This is a shakedown. I'm gonna be open, transparent, and defend myself because this isn't right,” Sharpe said in the video. “ This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who targeted Jay-Z.

“Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe that he's going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine.”

He also warned fans that a video might be released of Sharpe and Doe engaging in a sexual act but shares that if Buzbee were to release the video in full without any edits.

“Hey Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don’t have it, or I would myself. You know what happened, and you’re trying to manipulate the media. The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup.”

Sharpe's lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, refuted the allegations brought on by Jane Doe with his own statement defending the broadcaster's innocence.

“This lawsuit, filed by [Jane Doe] and orchestrated by her attorney Tony Buzbee, is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations – and it will not succeed,” the statement by Davis said in part.

“Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct – especially the gross lie of ‘rape' — and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail. He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court.”