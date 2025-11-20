Time to join that intramural sports league, boys. Suni Lee just described her ideal partner, and she made it clear that athletes hold a strong advantage. The Olympic gold medalist stopped by the Ha Sisters’ Haha Podcast and spoke openly about the attention she receives online, especially from men who flood social media with posts about her.

“I think it’s really funny,” Lee said. “Sometimes I can’t tell if it’s just like a joke or if they’re being for real, but it’s really funny to me.” She added that she sees every single video of guys shooting their shot, so anyone posting should assume she watches it.

When the hosts asked her about her type, she did not hesitate. “I feel like my type is like athletes,” she said. She wants someone who understands her lifestyle and brings emotional intelligence, care for the people around her, and the ability to handle social settings with maturity. If a guy only focuses on her during a night out, she gets annoyed. She wants someone who treats her friends with respect and comfort too.

Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee speaks on all the thirsty comments about her on social media and reveals her type in men 😮🤣👀

pic.twitter.com/UsjqA1iyON — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) November 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

What Suni Wants, and What She Will Not Entertain

Lee also reminded listeners that immaturity turns her off immediately. “You’re 5, 6 years older than me and you act like that… I act older than you. I’m 22,” she said. She prefers men who show stability and self-awareness, not men who cling to childish habits. She also admires someone who can make her laugh and keep conversations flowing.

When asked about age limits, she said five years older is her maximum. She does not consider anyone beyond that range.

Her comments arrived shortly after her breakout moment at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15. She and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese became the first athletes to walk the runway in the brand’s history. The appearance sparked debates about whether she counted as a “real model.” Suni Lee addressed that criticism in an interview with PEOPLE. “Honestly, there was just a lot of people mad because I’m not tall and skinny or wasn’t a real model,” she said.

Still, she embraced the spotlight with confidence. Now she leaves fans with one more detail about herself. She knows the internet watches her, and she pays attention too.