Travis Kelce can't get enough of his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

In the latest episode of New Heights, which premiered on Nov. 19, Travis praised Swift for helping his podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, to garner more clicks. Swift appeared on New Heights in Aug. 13 to announce her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Her episode is the most-viewed episode from their podcast, which has garnered 24 million views. The brothers brought up Swift's historic episode because Apple named it one of the top podcast episodes of 2025.

Travis described Swift as “so magical” for getting the podcast the recognition.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding planning

Travis proposed to Swift in August after two years of dating. The couple shared their engagement photos on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

It's been three months since the proposal and wedding planning is underway. This week the couple reportedly has decided against their initial thought of having an intimate wedding and it's now expected to be a star-studded event.

“Taylor Swift has decided against a small, private wedding and is instead planning a grand affair. The pop icon and the NFL star are reportedly aiming for an early to mid-2026 wedding, and Swift’s vision appears to include hundreds of star-studded guests on her list,” the report stated.

“Taylor went back and forth, but she’s decided there’s no sense in doing a wedding on the smaller side,” adding that “There’s no doubt in her mind that this is the only time she’ll tie the knot, so having a bigger bash is a no-brainer.”

It's rumored that their wedding will take place in the summer of 2026.