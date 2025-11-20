Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce had some jokes for Cam Skattebo's taco technique on a recent episode of New Heights.

The conversation followed Skattebo's appearance alongside chef Guy Fieri on a segment of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. The Kelce brothers chimed in on their podcast to share their mastery of eating tacos, like what kind of shell type is better and how to bite it.

“I don't know if he dominates more linebackers or tacos,” Jason said of Skattebo.

Travis responded: “He also doesn't sound like he likes to keep what's in the taco in the taco.”

Then Jason and Travis started explaining what's the best way to eat a taco.

“If it's a hard shell, you turn that thing sideways,” Jason explained.

“Just falls — need it halfway. You gotta give it a good…” Travis began sharing his point when Jason interjected, “I agree. I gotta get it, like, in there. I’m a three-quarter taco eater, not overhand or submarine.”

“I’ll dominate the taco by devouring the taco,” Travis continued with Jason replying, “Yeah. No matter which way I turn the taco, I’m still eating that mother——. Therefore, I am the dominant one.”

The brothers then began talking about toppings like guacamole and pineapples when Travis said he “can't do the long slimy onions” in reference to the pickled onions. This choice prompted Jason to clarify if it was onions in general or if he would prefer different kind of onions.

“So diced onions you’re good with?” Jason asked to which Travis agreed.

So as long as Travis has the right kind of onions it seems like it'll be a good time.

