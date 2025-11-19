Cardi B gave fans a look at her newest chapter, sharing the first public photos of her newborn baby boy, per TMZ. The pictures, posted Wednesday and tagged with his birthday, Nov. 4, instantly grabbed attention for more than one reason. Cardi's followers noticed the oversized diamond on her finger and raised questions about a possible engagement, although TMZ reported that the ring is not an engagement ring.

The rapper, 33, shared several moments from her son’s early days. In one photo, she held him in a nursery while he slept in a New England Patriots cap and onesie, a clear nod to her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, the team’s star wide receiver. Another shot showed Cardi, Diggs and their baby together in the hospital room shortly after delivery, with the newborn’s face blurred. She also included a close-up of him bundled in the Patriots look.

“11/4,” she wrote in the caption, adding a teddy bear and heart emojis, which marked his arrival into the world.

Earlier in November, PEOPLE confirmed that Cardi had welcomed her fourth child, noting through her rep that she felt healthy and happy. This baby is her first with Diggs. She also shares daughters Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave, with her ex Offset. Diggs has two daughters of his own, Nova and Charliee.

A New Chapter for Cardi and Diggs

Cardi first announced her pregnancy back in September during a pre-taped interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she told King. She described feeling powerful while balancing motherhood, pregnancy and her workload.

TMZ reported that Diggs stood by her side when their son arrived. Cardi acknowledged the birth last week with a message about stepping into a new season. She wrote that she had brought new music and a new child into her life, which gave her another reason to be the strongest version of herself.

Cardi B and Diggs connected shortly after she separated from Offset last year. Their relationship has continued to grow, and these first photos of their son give fans a glimpse into their new family era.