She did what she had to do. Kim Kardashian revealed that she secretly bought the Bible her father once gave to O.J. Simpson, closing a personal loop that stretches back to one of the most scrutinized cases in American history, per NYDailyNews. She shared the story on the newest episode of “The Kardashians,” telling viewers that she hid her identity to secure the item at auction.

In the confessional, Kim explained that she “used an alias to bid on the Bible,” which ultimately sold for a little more than eighty thousand dollars. She admitted she paid above the winning threshold because she refused to risk losing something that connected her directly to Robert Kardashian.

Later in the episode, Kim opened the package at home while sitting with her youngest daughter, Chicago. She held the book carefully, then told her daughter she would understand the significance with time. What surprised Kim even more was the discovery that the Bible had originally belonged to her father, complete with his inscription inside.

Kim Kardashian revealed how much she paid for the Bible her dad once gave O.J. Simpson. https://t.co/O8Sv1tdciL 🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/i7CwGPRVft — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2025

The history behind the Bible and why Kim wanted it back

Kim described how she initially tried to buy the Bible directly from Simpson’s estate. She reached out privately, hoping to avoid a bidding war. That plan changed the moment her correspondence surfaced publicly, which she believed ramped up attention around the auction. After that, she decided to keep her identity out of the process entirely.

During her conversation with Chicago, Kim explained that her father gave the book to Simpson during a turbulent period to offer spiritual encouragement. The note inside dated June 18, 1994 carried emotional weight for the family. Months later, Simpson faced trial in the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, a moment that reshaped the Kardashian family’s life in ways Chicago will learn about when she grows older.

Kim later handed the Bible to her sister Khloé, showing how the family continues to preserve pieces of their father’s legacy. “If anyone wondered who won that O.J. Simpson auction, you better believe it was me,” she said, proud that the book finally returned to their hands.