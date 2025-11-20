Tuskegee University alumna Olandria Carthen was recently shouted out by legendary actress Gabrielle Union, being named as her Woman Crush Wednesday. In the LinkedIn post, Union spotlights Carthen's HBCU advocacy as well as the way she's navigated fame. spotlight and criticism post-Season 7 of Love Island.



The post read:

“Olandria Carthen is the kind of woman who walks into a moment and turns it into a movement. After capturing hearts on Love Island USA, she stepped off the screen and into her purpose, using every opportunity to build something bigger than fame. As a proud Tuskegee University graduate, she is shaping her brand with intention, integrity, and a vision that belongs only to her.

What makes Olandria special is how deeply she honors where she comes from. She does more than represent her HBCU roots. She elevates them. Every interview, every appearance, and every platform becomes a chance to uplift Historically Black Colleges and Universities and remind the world of the brilliance they cultivate.

She has navigated criticism too. From people misreading her confidence to misunderstanding her ambition, she has faced commentary that could have shaken her spirit. Instead, she let the noise sharpen her. She speaks clearly. She stands tall. She shows exactly what it looks like to be confident, complex, and proudly Black in public.

Olandria, you are a reminder that grace is strength, ambition is beautiful, and being yourself is more than enough. Keep rising, keep shining, and keep showing us how womanhood and purpose move together.

Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there.”