It looks like Suni Lee has the people up in arms again.

The Olympic champion is clapping back at haters who tried to tear her down after her history-making Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut, PageSix reports. The 22-year-old gymnast, who became one of the first major athletes to walk the iconic runway alongside WNBA star Angel Reese, faced online criticism from users targeting her height and questioning whether athletes belong in high fashion.

Suni Lee for the Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2025 pic.twitter.com/2EfIduhtTR — 🩻 (@smallsworld_) October 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lee didn’t waste time responding. Instead, she used humor and confidence to silence the noise. On October 18, she posted a TikTok of herself lip-syncing Ariana Grande’s hit “Successful,” adding the caption, “Can u guys stop bullying me.” With flawless makeup and a confident smirk, Lee mouthed the lyrics, “It feels so good to be so young / And have this fun and be successful,” embodying the exact message she wanted to send: she’s thriving, regardless of what anyone says.

From Gold Medals to Angel Wings

Lee’s appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show marked another bold step in redefining what an athlete can be. Dressed in a sporty pink ensemble from the brand’s Pink line, complete with miniature angel wings stitched into her hoodie, Lee strutted the Brooklyn runway during a live performance by K-pop group Twice. Her look, featuring a pink sports bra, matching low-rise shorts, and sparkling pumps, captured her signature blend of power and grace.

Article Continues Below

“Stepping into something like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show felt like a dream outside of my comfort zone,” Lee told Marie Claire before the show. “But that’s exactly why I said yes.”

A proud member of the “Golden Girls” team that won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lee explained that she wanted her participation to inspire others. “Growing up, I didn’t see many girls who looked like me in spaces like this. To now be here as an athlete, as someone who’s worked so hard to achieve her dreams, it feels powerful. I want young girls to know they don’t have to fit into just one box,” she said.

Still, not everyone shared that sense of empowerment. Professional model Avary Hutzelman sparked backlash with a viral TikTok rant criticizing the show’s inclusive casting. “It’s like letting a model play in the WNBA championship,” she said, dismissing Lee’s inclusion as “inclusivity bullsh*t.”

But Lee’s supporters quickly rallied to her defense. “Girl I got your back,” one fan wrote. “Why are people bullying you because of your height? Like you can’t control that.” Lee replied simply, “Like, literally.”

With a career built on defying expectations, from Olympic podiums to fashion runways, Suni Lee is proving that success comes in all sizes.