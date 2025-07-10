Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce opted for a low-key Fourth of July celebration.

Swift and Kelce reportedly decided to hang out in Montana at a members-only resort. They decided to watch the fireworks at Yellowstone Club, according to DeuxMoi's latest newsletter.

The singer is known for throwing elaborate Fourth of July parties at her Rhode Island mansion, but for the past two years, the gatherings have been on a hiatus. The last time that Swift hosted a Fourth of July party at her mansion, it was just with close friends Selena Gomez, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim. In the past, she's hosted larger Fourth of July celebrations with A-listers such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Ed Sheeran, and more.

In 2024, Swift was on her record-breaking Eras Tour in Europe, where Kelce joined at a few stops and made his award-winning debut on stage in London.

While some fans thought that she would decide to revive her infamous party, it makes sense why the “Cruel Summer” singer decided to stay low-key.

Since Swift is not touring this summer, the couple who has been deepening their connection shared that they are enjoying this current season of their relationship.

“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways, the source explained to People. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source continued. “They’ve been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”

A source also recently shared that Swift is excited for the upcoming season since she will be able to focus on Kelce entering his 13th year in the NFL.

“Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told PEOPLE last month.

“This fall will be completely different,” the insider said. “It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023 and debuted their romance at a Kansas City Chiefs game. The tight end will have his first game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, September 5, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.