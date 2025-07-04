Taylor Swift is known for her Fourth of July parties, although it doesn't happen every year, fans believe she has been sharing clues that lead them to believe that she is prepping her Rhode Island mansion for the festivities.

A Swift fan account shared that she recently changed her streaming profile photos to a photo from her Red (Taylor’s Version). The X post was made on June 30, making it four days away from July 4th, which the fan account draws a parallel between that and the singer's infamously celebrated holiday.

🚨Taylor Swift has updated her Spotify and Apple Music profile pictures with photos from the "Red (Taylor's Version)" photoshoot -We are 4 days away from July 4th and Red is Taylor's 4th album, what does this mean 👀 pic.twitter.com/zksvb1uGem — GAV #1 FOTS STAN (@gavbreakfavtoys) July 1, 2025

However, while the theory was an interesting pull, many fans commented on the post sharing that she did not in fact, change her Apple Music and Spotify profiles to a photoshoot from Red (Taylor's Version). It's a possibility that they could have been briefly changed, but at the time of this writing, her profile photos are of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The last time that Swift had a Fourth of July party was back in 2023 where she invited her friends Selena Gomez, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim.

Other Reasons Why Taylor Swift Could Have A Fourth Of July Party

While Swift is known to give fans some Easter eggs into her music plans, she does have another reason to party a little extra hard this July 4th. Back in May, Swift was able to purchase her master recordings for her first six albums. They were previously owned by Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings when they bought the record label, which originally owned her albums, and sold them to Shamrock Capital in November 2020.

Following the sale becoming public, Swift shared an emotional handwritten note on her official website about her feelings surrounding this thrilling moment in her career. “I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and prayed away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thisssss close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me.”

To combat the fact that she did not own her masters, the singer began to re-record her first six projects and labeled them “Taylor's Version.” The updated albums included new songs that were in her vault as well as the re-recordings of the songs that grew her career. At the time of the sale, she had re-recorded 1989, Red, Speak Now, and Fearless. She has yet to re-record her debut self-titled album and her highly-anticipated project, Reputation. In her letter, she also shared with her fans her plans about the last two albums she has yet to record.

Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) and Reputation (Taylor's Version) will “have their moment to re-emerge when the time is right, if that is something you guys would be excited about,” Swift wrote.

“But if it happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”