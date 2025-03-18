Whether you liked it or not, Travis Kelce joining Taylor Swift on stage during her June 23, 2025, Eras Tour show in London, England, has won an award at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

The moment won Favorite Surprise Guest at the iHeart Radio Music Awards on March 17, 2025. It was a lucky day for Swift, who won several awards, including Artist of the Year. The Eras Tour also won Favorite Tour Style.

Kelce's cameo during the Eras Tour was not his only nomination. The time Morgan Wallen brought Patrick Mahomes and Kelce on stage during his concert was also up for Favorite Surprise Guest.

However, it was Kelce's moment with his girlfriend that took home the award. Other contenders included Coldplay bringing Selena Gomez on stage and Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan.

When did Travis Kelce join Taylor Swift on stage for the Eras Tour?

During Swift's Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024, her boyfriend, Kelce, joined her on stage. He performed as a background dancer during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” from The Tortured Poets Department.

He was seen attending a lot of her concerts, especially when it was on the European leg of the tour. Kelce country-hopped with Swift while the Chiefs offseason was going on.

The June 23, 2024, show was the only instance of him going on stage, though. Kelce was a spectator for any other shows he attended.

The Eras Tour recently concluded on December 8, 2024, after 149 shows. Swift took the tour all around the world, visiting North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia throughout its run.

It all started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. She first embarked on a North American leg before closing out the year in Argentina and Brazil.

In 2024, Swift started the year by visiting Japan, Australia, and Singapore. After a brief hiatus, Swift resumed the tour in May 2024 to begin the European leg of the Eras Tour.

Following the European leg, the Eras Tour returned to North America for 18 final shows. Swift performed nine in the United States before going to Canada for the final nine.

The Eras Tour is Swift's biggest concert tour to date. It is an extensive celebration of her discography, as she played songs from almost all of her albums every show.

In total, the tour grossed over $2 billion at the box office. It is the highest-grossing tour of all time, and it is likely to remain so for a long time.