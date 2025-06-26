Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left it all on the dance floor.

Swift and Kelce have been spending some time in Nashville for Kelce's Tight End University. NFL tight ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen, created the three-day program where “attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more,” according to its official website.

In the now-viral video, the three-time Super Bowl champion and 14-time Grammy winner are swaying as the singer's 2014 hit “Shake It Off” plays in the background. Swift is seen swaying and running her hand through Kelce's hair.

The singer is wearing a green gingham crop top and matching long skirt, which she wore earlier in the day to the TEU event. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end wore an all-white outfit that included a white button-up shirt, white pants, and Nike Air Force 1s.

The dance took place at the TEU after-party, which was hosted at a local bar.

Earlier in the evening, Swift performed “Shake It Off” with Kane Brown as a surprise to the TEU attendees.

“See the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians,” she said on stage as seen in footage from the event, “is we’re all friends, right? We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players, who are going play, and these are the tight ends.”

This performance was the first time that Swift hit the stage since the conclusion of her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce On Next NFL Season

Swift shared that she is especially “really looking forward” to the next NFL season so she can cheer Kelce on. However, this season she has extra excitement since she can focus on supporting Kelce and not worry about a busy schedule.

“Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule. This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The first season when they began dating in 2023, Swift was in the middle of her Eras Tour. The summer of 2024 she continued on tour while Kelce explored opportunities in entertainment such as starring in FX's Grotesquerie and hosting Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

The insider also noted: “The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn’t easy but they made it work. Her schedule is much more open now that the Eras Tour is wrapped and she’s genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently.”

This will be Kelce's 13th season in the NFL. The Chiefs' first game will be overseas in Sao Paulo, Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.