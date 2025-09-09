Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking advantage of the first look at 1587 Prime Steakhouse.

The restaurant is co-owned by Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and is set to launch next week. The name of the steakhouse references the NFL stars' jersey numbers.

According to TMZ, Swift and Kelce had a date night on Monday at the restaurant where they dined at a semi-private corner booth. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes also had a date night at the steakhouse, sitting separately, but they came by to say hello to Swift and Kelce. The outlet shared that the staff thought Swift was gracious and spoke to all the other wives and girlfriends in attendance at the soft opening.

The soft-opening report follows a menu item named with a special nod to Swift, Kelce, and the Mahomes. The singer's drink is called “The Alchemy,” which contains “a clarified citrus vodka blend, dry curacao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime, and is finished with oolong tea,” according to Daily Mail. The drink is in reference to the singer's song on her 14-time Grammy-winning 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Patrick's drink is called “Showtime;” Kelce's is named after his nickname “Big Yeti;” and “Queen B” in honor of Brittany.

The NFL stars are partnering with Noble 33 co-founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, who reacted to the news of their partnership and the opening of the restaurant back in April.

Article Continues Below

“We are thrilled to partner with Patrick and Travis to help bring our collective vision to life with 1587 Prime. This partnership represents a convergence of culinary artistry, athletic prowess, community enrichment, and unmatched hospitality,” said Tanha.

“We are honored to collaborate with two icons of the game to create an unforgettable dining experience for Kansas City and beyond,” added Berman.

Kelce shared at the time that the restaurant is a way that the NFL stars can honor the city that they've given their careers for over a decade.

“[It’s] just another thing that we want to bring to Kansas City, to be able to show our appreciation for the city, knowing how much they love their food and how much they love their football,” Kelce said.

At this time, the restaurant is set to open to the public next week, but an exact date is not known at this time.