Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' restaurant is almost open and, of course, has a nod to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's fiancée, Taylor Swift.

The steakhouse called 1587 Prime — referencing the NFL stars' jersey numbers — opens next week. The Kansas City Chiefs stars have a section of the menu called “The Players” where it has four drinks dedicated to Mahomes, Kelce, Brittany Mahomes, and Swift.

The singer's drink is called “The Alchemy,” which contains “a clarified citrus vodka blend, dry curacao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime, and is finished with oolong tea,” according to Daily Mail.

Swift's drink also comes with an experience, as the drink has a blow torch lighting something on fire below the glass for an aroma. The drink is in reference to the singer's song on her 14-time Grammy-winning 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The other drinks in the collection are called “Showtime” which is named for Patrick, “Big Yeti,” which is a nickname for Kelce, and “Queen B” in honor of Brittany.

Other items on the menu are a Japanese A5 Wagyu strip, a boneless ribeye, and a 40-ounce Wagyu Tomahawk, according to the outlet.

Another item on the menu is a unique pairing with the “Mahomes Ketchup Flight” which is a “a nod to the player’s favorite steak pairing featuring a lineup of three unique ketchups made in-house,” per 1587 Prime.

The NFL stars are partnering with Noble 33 co-founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha reacted to the news of their partnership and the opening of the restaurant back in April.

“We are thrilled to partner with Patrick and Travis to help bring our collective vision to life with 1587 Prime. This partnership represents a convergence of culinary artistry, athletic prowess, community enrichment, and unmatched hospitality,” said Tanha.

“We are honored to collaborate with two icons of the game to create an unforgettable dining experience for Kansas City and beyond,” added Berman.

Kelce and Mahomes have been a mainstay in the Kansas City community through their success bringing the city three Super Bowl wins.

“[It’s] just another thing that we want to bring to Kansas City, to be able to show our appreciation for the city, knowing how much they love their food and how much they love their football,” Kelce said.