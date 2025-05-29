Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's relationship is progressing.

Trump has become “very comfortable in” Woods' home, a source tells Page Six. The insider predicts that the pair will“be living together by the end of the year … if things keep going the way they’re going.”

The insider claims that she has “total access to his life” and has acclimated herself into his home.

“She has all the security codes and can come and go as she pleases,” the insider alleged. “She has total access to his life.

“She’s got some clothes there, her toiletries, some cosmetics,” the source continued. “She’ll throw in a load of laundry while she’s there, or help herself to something in the fridge. You’d think she owns the place!”

While the relationship is “moving fast” the romance for Woods is “good” the insider says and that the couple are “always together now.”

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Confirm Relationship

Trump and Woods have reportedly been together since November 2024, but rumors began to circulate about a romance between the two earlier this year. The five-time Masters champion confirmed their romance on social media back in March.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods captioned two photos of the pair.

Since the “Instagram Official” announcement, Trump has been supporting Woods online. The 82-time PGA Tour winner shared a photo for his partnership with the Augusta National Golf Club.

“Partnering with Augusta National to serve its surrounding community is truly special,” Woods wrote in an Instagram post. “This is a transformational opportunity to empower the next generation and provide meaningful educational programming while ensuring access to fun and affordable golf. I am excited to work alongside Augusta National and see both projects become a reality.”

Trump shared the announcement onto her Instagram Story at the time and tagged the foundation on the post.

A few weeks prior to Woods' announcement, a source told Daily Mail that they have a lot of similar interests and want to maintain a private lifestyle.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” the insider adds.

Trump shares five children with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr. They share a daughter Kai, 17, a son Donald Trump III, 16, a son Tristan, 13, a son Spencer, 12, and a daughter Chloe, 10. Vanessa and Trump Jr. got divorced in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. The professional golfer on the other hand shares two children with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. They share a daughter Sam Alexis, 17, and a son Charlie Axel, 16.

Woods “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him,” the source says but this time it's different.

“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source adds.