Tim Tebow is now a dad! The former NFL star announced in a joint post on Instagram that he welcomed his first baby with his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, on Sunday (July 6).

“Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life,” Tebow shared with a black-and-white photo of Demi-Leigh holding their daughter in the hospital bed. “We’re so grateful to the whole medical team that assisted us in the best way possible during my labor and delivery. From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you.”

The former quarterback thanked his supporters again before teasing the release of his daughter's name: Daphne Reign Tebow.

What Is The Meaning Behind Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow's Daughter's Name?

In a following joint post, the couple shared an in-depth meaning behind the name he and Demi-Leigh chose for their daughter.

“Daphne is a name that’s been close to my heart since I was a little girl. I never got to meet my mom’s mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me,” the post read with photos of the newborn being held by her parents.

Demi continued in the caption that she instantly knew that she wanted to name her child after her in the future.

“She was so special to my mom and I — a tiny, kind and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel and made everyone feel seen and special. I used to tell my mom, ‘I want to be just like Ouma Daphne one day.'”

She continued, adding that Tebow didn't need any convincing on the name. “I’ve loved this name since I was a little girl and for as long as I can remember I always said that if I ever get blessed with a daughter, I’ll name her Daphne. Shortly after Tim and I got married, I shared that desire with him, and thankfully he loved the name just as much as I did!”

The couple shared how their daughter's middle name was also inspired by someone who touched their lives in a special way.

“And Reign… it’s a name that holds so much meaning. It’s inspired by a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years,” the couple who tied the knot in 2020 shared. ‘Her story has shaped our hearts in ways I can’t even begin to explain. But more than anything, her name reminds us that when you’re adopted into God’s family, you become a child of the King. You were made to rule and reign—not in power, but in purpose, love, and identity.”

“So here she is — our daughter. Our answered prayer. Daphne Reign Tebow — created in the image of God,” they concluded their touching tribute to their daughter. “Royalty as His princess. Our biggest prayer over her is to reign in God’s purpose for her life.”

The couple shared they were expecting in January shortly before they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Demi-Leigh and the athlete met in 2018 when he was playing for Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tebow is mostly known for his time with the Denver Broncos where he played for two seasons, from 2010 to 2011. He was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft and after the Broncos he played for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He currently is a college football analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network.