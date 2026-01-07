WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently underwent another successful surgery in the span of less than one year.

Confirmed by the wrestling legend's former wife, Cheryl Roberts, on Facebook, it was noted that Roberts underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. While divorced in the late 1990s, Cheryl and Jake Roberts are currently together.

“Surgery was a huge success! Jake is now home and recovering. Thank you for all [the] prayers and well wishes.” Cheryl wrote.

Later, PWInsider also noted that the 70-year-old Roberts underwent ‘hip revision surgery’ to fix his previous hip replacement that had become “problematic.” He has suffered from several health complications in the last few years since wrestling his final wrestling match in 2018.

Last year, in May 2025, Roberts also underwent heart ablation surgery to fix his arrhythmia. Almost five years ago, in 2020, he also faced complications from COPD and double pneumonia, for which he had to undergo a bronchoscopy. Signed to AEW since 2019, Roberts also missed certain AEW dates due to his illness during this period.

Adding to his list of medical woes, Roberts was also diagnosed with muscular cancer below his knee in 2014, for which he underwent treatment and became cancer-free. Despite experiencing several health complications, Roberts was able to overcome them all. He worked with Diamond Dallas Page and lost more than 50 pounds. He regained his mobility and successfully beat his addiction problems as well. Currently signed to AEW, he has not made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling since October 2024.

Roberts made his pro-wrestling debut in 1975 and soon went on to become one of the most talked-about stars due to his run in the WWF, WCW, WWE, ECW, and even TNA. Roberts never won a WWE Championship, but is still seen as one of the promotion's best heels and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.