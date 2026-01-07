The truth behind the Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean romance rumors has come to light, according to reports.

According to TMZ, while the pair have been having a flirty exchange online, a source with knowledge of the pair's romance claims, “the WWE star and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback have been spending some time together and even been on dates … but Nikki is still very single and enjoying life.”

The outlet reports that the WWE star's “primary focus is on her career and raising her son, Matteo,” whom she shares with her ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev.

TMZ's report follows the Daily Mail's report on Monday, January 5, that stated Nikki was “smitten” over DeJean.

“She’s really happy, and it’s an exciting time for her — but she is definitely keeping it as casual as possible, for now,” the source told the publication on Monday, January 5.

While sources have speculated on the nature of DeJean and Nikki's rumored romance the WWE star spoke out about her love life on her podcast, The Nikki and Brie Show last month.

Article Continues Below

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” Nikki said on the podcast she co-hosts with her sister, Brie Garcia. “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing.”

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy,” she said. “I was thinking of this last night—do I even know how to kiss?”

Brie began joking with her, “You do. It’s like riding a bike.” She also suggested that Nikki should “make out with my pillow” if she wanted to practice.

Why do Cooper DeJean and Nikki Bella are dating?

A large reason why fans believe the two are an item is that Nikki has been seen multiple times wearing a DeJean's cropped jersey. She has seemingly referenced the team and her Eagles fandom during Monday Night RAW. On DeJean's part, he has been seen liking a photo of Nikki while she was wearing the seemingly Eagles-inspired outfit for Monday Night RAW.