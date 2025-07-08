The legendary goat, Tom Brady, is showing what it's like to dominate off the field. Just like when he's on the turf, he can control the flow on a yacht just as well, per PageSix.

Just days after he was spotted chatting it up with Sydney Sweeney during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding weekend, Brady reappeared in another headline moment. This time, he was catching rays in Ibiza with Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson while celebrating producer Mohammed Al Turki’s 39th birthday on a luxury yacht.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: The legendary Tom Brady was spotted having a good time on a yacht with actresses Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson in Ibiza. Brady was also spotted recently hanging out with model Brooks Nader and actresses Sofia Vergara and Sydney Sweeney. Retired Brady CANNOT… https://t.co/XVpG5sOUG7 pic.twitter.com/vYKIOH3Up1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brady kept it simple, rocking black swim trunks, a green baseball cap, black slides, and a gold chain that added just the right touch of flair. Meanwhile, Hudson showed up in a blue string bikini and black hat, her hair pulled back into a casual braid. Johnson joined the festivities in a sleek black bikini and was seen hugging Hudson as the group enjoyed the sun and open sea.

The outing was not all adults-only glamour either. Both Hudson and Brady were joined by their children, turning the yacht party into something that balanced family and fame effortlessly.

A Legendary Offseason

This is just the latest chapter in Brady’s post-NFL saga of high-profile outings. Within a week, he’s been seen at the wedding of the year, sharing a moment with Sweeney, then reportedly seen with Sofia Vergara, and now relaxing with two actresses in bikinis on a yacht off the coast of Spain.

It’s almost unfair. While most people hit the reset button with a beach towel and a budget flight, Tom Brady is over here living like he’s writing a rom-com in real time. The man retired from football but apparently picked up a second career in lifestyle domination.

Still, if this is his version of trying to “move on,” it’s working. No touchdowns required, just vibes, views, and very photogenic company. Hang in there, Tom. Better days are definitely ahead.