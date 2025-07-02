Sydney Sweeney is clearing up rumors that she is dating Tom Brady. The actress and seven-time Super Bowl champion were guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding over the weekend when they were reportedly spotted dancing with one another.

However, those who are looking to ship the couple are going to be out of luck as Brady “danced with everyone,” and TMZ reports that Sweeney said she's not dating anyone.

However, if Sweeney wants to move on from her prior relationship The Daily Mail reported that she was the “most sought after person” at the wedding.

“Sydney apparently is the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding,” the insider shared. “Everyone wants to talk to her and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life.”

Sydney Sweeney relationship

Sweeney previously was engaged to Jonathan Davino and after seven years they decided to call it quits.

“She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the source says of Sweeney via PEOPLE.

“What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it,” the source continued.

Sweeney shared that she wanted to focus on her career.

Sweeney is “in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago,” the source continued, adding, “This is what she wants to focus on right now.”

Tom Brady relationship

As for Brady, he was previously married to Gisele Bũndchen but they decided to call it quits in 2022.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The couple share son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, and Brady also shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen is now dating Joaquim Valente and they welcomed their first baby together in February. As for Brady, he was rumored to be dating Irina Shayk but there relationship status at this time is unknown.