After somewhat shading Logan Paul and WWE for being “cute,” legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady doubled down on his criticism ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

He posted the viral clip from Impaulsive on his X, formerly Twitter, account, accompanying the video with an explanation of his comments.

“I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you’re on my team you’re going to be locked in, all out, and we’re going to not just win… but dominate,” Brady wrote. “I do think [Logan Paul] has the right attitude and the effort will be there. How far that gets him will remain to be seen.”

pic.twitter.com/wbvSXuX37P I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you’re on my team you’re going to be locked in, all out, and we’re going to not just win… but dominate. I do think @loganpaul has the right attitude and the effort will be… — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 11, 2026

However, the reaction to his post — which has garnered over 1.3 million views — may have been negative. He quote-posted himself, saying, “I was having a great morning and now I'm mad.”

It's unclear how serious Brady is being. One fan commented, “Why does this feel like someone just unlocked playoff Brady for no reason[?]”

Perhaps Brady is doing what WWE does and is trying to draw more interest to the event. He is a big star, and dissing Paul is a way to get more eyeballs on the product. Either way, fans only have to wait a few more weeks before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic goes down on Saturday, Mar. 21, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How did Tom Brady shade Logan Paul and WWE for being “cute”?

During his appearance on Impaulsive, Brady thwarted Paul's attempt to call himself a top-tier athlete. “It's cute,” Brady said of Paul's athletic ability. “I love WWE, it's very cute, but honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

Brady named-dropped some of the athletes that Paul will be dealing with in Riyadh. He named the likes of Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson.

Like him or not, Paul is one of the most athletic members of the WWE roster. While WWE isn't a “competition” in the traditional sense, there's no denying Paul's athleticism.