Tom Brady may be retired from the NFL, but his competitive fire and his penchant for a well-timed roast are alive and well. The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently stopped by the Impaulsive podcast, where he didn't hesitate to remind host Logan Paul that there is a massive gulf between a viral wrestling match and the gridiron.

As the two discussed their upcoming appearance in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia, Paul tried to stake his claim as a top-tier athlete. The social media star turned WWE standout pointed to his acrobatic prowess, but Brady wasn't buying the hype. When Paul asked if NFL stars like Saquon Barkley could pull off a flip from the top rope, the legendary quarterback had a blunt response.

“It’s cute,” Brady said of Paul’s athleticism. “I love WWE, it’s very cute, but honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

Tom Brady cooks Logan Paul calling his athleticism “cute” compared to NFL players 😭 pic.twitter.com/OZWYxJmR8f — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 11, 2026

Article Continues Below

The “cute” label likely didn't sit well with the former United States Champion, but Brady doubled down, noting that the athletes Paul will face in Riyadh are on an entirely different level. Brady name-dropped superstars like Barkley and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson as examples of the elite talent Paul will have to contend with on March 21 at Kingdom Arena.

To put Brady's “real competition” comment into perspective, one only needs to look at the recent intensity of Super Bowl LX. Even the flag football format hasn't lacked for fireworks lately. During the 2026 Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 3, the NFC stormed back for a 66-52 victory over the AFC.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens earned Offensive MVP honors, reminding everyone that even without pads, the speed of the pro game is a different beast.

Brady told Paul he is “actually a little worried” for him heading into the Saudi Arabia event. While Paul cited his history as a high school football player, Brady made it clear that “White Chocolate” and the rest of the veteran crew won't be handing out participation trophies.