Tom Brady is taking the skills that led him to win seven Super Bowls into the booth, which he revealed was the main improvement he made in year two in broadcasting.

The former New England Patriots star began as a broadcaster for Fox Sports for the 2024-2025 NFL season, and as the 2025-2026 season will soon commence after the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, he shared what he took from his rookie season as a broadcaster to his sophomore season.

“I started to transition this year into, ‘Let me do more of how I did it as a quarterback,’ because that’s really where my comfort is,” Brady told The Athletic about year two. “As opposed to, ‘Let me try to prepare as a broadcaster.’”

Just like with football, every athlete has a mentor or support system to get them through a loss or help improve a skill on the field. For Brady, it was his longtime coach and mentor, Tom Martinez, who helped the NFL icon become who he is today. Martinez died in 2012 at age 66.

Now, this go around in terms of broadcasting, Brady elected Kevin Burkhardt who he credits in helping him improve this season.

“I love Kevin,” Brady said. “He’s like ‘a brother from another mother.’ We have a bond for life. He’s a world-class person. He is one of the most genuine, thoughtful, caring people I’ve ever been around.

“Not only that, he is so talented in what he does. He’s so embracing of everybody around him. It’s an amazing quality.

“I value Kevin as much as anybody I’ve ever worked with,” Brady said.

In 2022, Brady signed a landmark 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports, which began in 2024.

As if Brady's improvement hasn't been noticed by fans and other analysts, producer Richie Zyontz told Sports Business Journal that they are confident in the NFL icon fulfilling his contract.

“I think he’s long-term for it, for sure,” Zyontz said, adding that while, “You can’t predict the future and you can foresee unforeseen events.But I would say right now he’s committed to doing this as long as he can and he’s gotten d**n good at it.”