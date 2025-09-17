Draymond Green has never shied away from controversy, and this week was no different. The Golden State Warriors forward clapped back after Stephen Jackson questioned his dual success in basketball and podcasting, per EssentiallySports.

Jackson, now co-host of the popular “All the Smoke” show, said he had yet to see an active player thrive both on the court and in the media space. “I ain’t seen nobody be successful doing it yet,” he claimed, adding that while some have found attention off the hardwood, balancing both arenas hasn’t been possible.

When someone suggested Green as a counterexample, Jackson dismissed the idea. “His role is super limited,” he said. “He’s not the guy on the team, the go-to guy, the star.”

Green fires back

Those comments didn’t sit well with the four-time champion. Green took to Threads late Monday to defend his career and legacy, writing, “These guys bark the darnedest things… Sometimes you forget they once had a chance to be more.”

The pointed response marked a shift from Green’s usual measured approach to former player criticism. While he has often shrugged off outside noise, Jackson’s attempt to downplay his importance struck a nerve.

The reality is that Green’s impact extends beyond scoring. He has anchored one of the league’s best defenses for a decade, won four championships, and orchestrated Golden State’s offense as its vocal leader. Without him, the dynasty doesn’t reach its full potential. He may not be the go-to scorer, but his intangibles have always been irreplaceable.

It’s also worth noting that Green didn’t launch his podcast until more than 10 years into his career, after establishing his reputation as one of the NBA’s most unique and successful players. By that point, he already had the accolades, the rings, and the voice to make his show a must-listen.

In the end, Jackson’s critique might say more about his own views than about Draymond Green’s reality. Draymond has shown he can thrive on the court and command an audience off it, which makes his rebuttal all the more fitting.