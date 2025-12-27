The Las Vegas Raiders are now officially looking ahead to the offseason. With two games remaining in the 2025 NFL season, the Raiders have shut down star edge-rusher Maxx Crosby due to his lingering knee injury.

Crosby was not happy when the team ruled him out of Week 17, but his season officially ends after 15 games. Las Vegas placed the 28-year-old on injured reserve Saturday and expects him to undergo knee surgery to repair the ongoing issue, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The Raiders are one of two teams in the running for the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, joining the New York Giants. The loser of their Week 17 matchup figures to lock up the pick in the fan-coined “Tank Bowl.”

Crosby voiced his disinterest in the Raiders' quest for the No. 1 pick shortly before the team informed him that he would be sitting out of the game. The ever-competitive Crosby reportedly did not take that decision well, but Las Vegas sees no benefit to having its star player fight through a knee injury in a lost season.

Crosby's 2025 campaign closes with 73 tackles, 10 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 28 tackles for loss. He also recorded his first career interception when he picked off Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in Week 4.

The Raiders lack depth at edge-rusher, but they only have to make do without Crosby for two games. Former first-round pick Tyree Wilson is currently slated to join Malcolm Koonce in the starting lineup for the final games of the year.

The Raiders only have 17 sacks on the year from players other than Crosby, including three from Koonce and two from Wilson.