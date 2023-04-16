The Boston Celtics opened up the 2023 NBA Playoffs with a bang, handling the Atlanta Hawks 112-99 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

From the jump, the C’s looked ready to go. They came out firing and had a massive 74-44 lead at the half, which tied their largest postseason halftime lead in franchise history.

Yet, following the offensive eruption in the first half, the Celtics slowed down. They scored just 20 points in the third quarter and the Hawks even got the lead down to 12 with 3:16 left in the game.

Although Atlanta showed some fight, Boston had too many answers and managed to close out Game 1. The Hawks and Celtics will play Game 2 in Boston on Tuesday, but before the next matchup let’s break down four takeaways from Game 1 and what the C’s can learn from the win.

4. Derrick White should continue to start

For much of last year’s deep playoff run, the Celtics ran a double-big lineup. With center Robert Williams III and veteran Al Horford in the starting five, the Green Team had a great defensive rotation with a fair amount of size.

This season, Boston has opted for a smaller starting lineup, because instead of opening up Game 1 with Williams, the C’s brought out guard Derrick White. While a main reason White has been in the starting five is due to health — he missed zero games in the regular season and Williams sat out for 47 — he has more than earned the spot.

The former San Antonio Spur is having one of the best years of his career, shooting an impressive 38.1% from deep while averaging 12.4 points per game in the regular season. In Game 1 it was more of the same story. White hit four triples (more than anyone on either team) and put up a huge 24 points.

He also had two blocks as well, showing why he’s swatted more shots this year than any other guard in the NBA.

With White’s defensive ability and offensive upside, he should be in the starting lineup again on Tuesday night.

3. Robert Williams is looking like himself

Just because White deserves a place in the starting rotation doesn’t mean Williams wasn’t spectacular in Game 1.

The 6-foot-9 center notched 12 points and eight boards while never missing a shot. He also had one of the best blocks of his career early in the game.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Various injuries hampered Time Lord all season, however, he was looking like his old self in Game 1. His defensive presence makes a significant difference for the C’s, as the Hawks will think twice about attacking the rim while he’s stationed in the paint.

Williams made a big impact on offense as well, which hasn’t been the case for most of the 2022-23 campaign. In a welcome sight for Celtics fans, the 25-year-old was finishing plays with thunderous dunks and leaping for offensive boards with ease.

If this version of Time Lord is present for the rest of the postseason, the Celtics will be in great shape on both sides of the ball.

2. Tatum and Brown are ready to go

The All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown dominated throughout the 2022-23 regular season, but can they do it in the playoffs?

So far, they’ve more than answered the call, as the two combined for 54 points and severely outplayed Atlanta’s best pairing in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

While Brown and Tatum accounted for eight of Boston’s 17 turnovers, they led the way for the C’s in Game 1. Being less reckless with the ball will be crucial for the young stars as the postseason progresses.

1. The Celtics can’t afford to take their foot off the gas

Game 1 seemed just about over at halftime. The Celtics were rolling and the Hawks were ice-cold from the field.

Yet, even though the Hawks hit just five triples, they made the game a bit interesting in the second half and ended up losing by “only” 13.

Sure, a double-digit victory is a wide margin to win by, especially in the playoffs. However, the Celtics looked a little too relaxed in the third quarter. It didn’t hurt them in Game 1, but trying to sleepwalk through part of a playoff game could haunt them in the future.

Fortunately, the Celtics recognized their subpar effort in the second half, as head coach Joe Mazzulla made it clear that this was not the best they could play.

The Hawks are a better team than what they showed in Game 1, so Boston will have to be prepared for what they bring in a crucial Game 2 on Tuesday.