The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as the two favorites to win the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

Much like the NBA Finals odds, the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as the top two favorites to win the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, per FanDuel. The Celtics are currently slated at +310 to win the NBA Cup, while the Bucks are a close second at +340.

Boston being the odds-on favorite to win the NBA In-Season Tournament isn't surprising to see considering Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and company are currently the best team in basketball today. Milwaukee, meanwhile, is slowly finding its groove after a slow start to the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard era.

The Celtics needed to win by at least 22 points in their final game of group play to advance to the Knockout rounds. They wound up mopping the Chicago Bulls by 27 points to set a date with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers next Monday. As for the Bucks, they clinched East Group A on Tuesday with a 131-124 win and will take on the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals.

The Sacramento Kings are third and have the highest odds among all Western Conference teams at +490. Sacramento also just booked its ticket to the quarters with a crazy win over the Golden State Warriors, where the team came back from a 24-point deficit.

The Los Angeles Lakers follow the Kings at +550, while the Phoenix Suns are not far behind at +600. The Lakers clinched West Group A with a 4-0 slate.

Rounding out the rest of the teams in the Knockout stage are the New Orleans Pelicans (+1200), New York Knicks (+1400), and Indiana Pacers (+1700). Indiana topped the East bracket with 4-0 record and the high point-differential in the conference.