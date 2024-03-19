The Boston Celtics have already clinched a playoff spot and are preparing for the 2024 postseason, but it's never too early to start thinking about the 2024 NBA Draft. And with March Madness nearly here, now is the perfect time for the C's to pay extra close attention to the upcoming draft class.
At the moment, the Celtics still have their first-round draft pick as well as two second-round picks (one is protected, the other isn't). Since Boston currently owns the best record in the NBA, it will likely have the last pick of the first round and select 30th overall.
So, who'll still be available for the Green Team at that point? Let's delve into three draft prospects the Celtics should keep an eye on heading into the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
If Boston's scouts have shown any kind of pattern in the draft recently, it's that they like SEC players.
Last year, the Celtics got forward Jordan Walsh from the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round. The year before that, they selected point guard JD Davison from Alabama in the second round. In 2019 and 2020, Boston used two first-round picks on guys from SEC schools: Aaron Nesmith and Grant Williams.
Even beyond the draft, the Celtics have an SEC interest. At the 2024 trade deadline, Boston made a move for 21-year-old guard Jaden Springer, who hails from Tennessee University.
Although this doesn't mean another SEC player is on his way to Beantown, it proves that the C's are clearly looking at the conference. Therefore, they've probably seen South Carolina power forward Collin Murray-Boyles.
The 18-year-old freshman has been great for the Gamecocks, averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and one block per game in 22.8 minutes per outing. Although he had a rough showing against Auburn in the SEC Tournament, South Carolina is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
Collin Murray-Boyles went off in South Carolina's SEC tournament win with 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists. 18-year old big man has outstanding touch, instincts, maturity and feel. Developing some kind of jumper at 6'7 is the next step, but productivity is impressive. pic.twitter.com/XzPskVaLc6
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 15, 2024
Murray-Boyles stands at 6-foot-7 and is a threat down low thanks to his size and skill. He doesn't have much of a 3-point shot though, which could be an issue for a Celtics team that attempts more long balls than anyone else in the Association.
Depending on how he performs during March Madness, Murray-Boyles could end up being a late first-round pick and hover right around Boston's drafting window.
KJ Simpson, Colorado
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla utilizes 3-pointers a lot in his offense. So it makes perfect sense to draft someone who has shooting potential.
Colorado guard KJ Simpson wasn't always a threat from beyond the arc, but in his junior season, he's shooting 45.3% from deep. His other numbers are impressive too, as he's averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Buffaloes.
KJ Simpson gives Colorado the lead 😤 pic.twitter.com/I4bsWauuEz
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 17, 2024
At 6-foot-2, Simpson isn't the prototypical modern point guard who has exceptional length and size. Yet, the C's employ point guard Payton Pritchard who's just 6-foot-1. As long as Simpson can connect from 3-point land and facilitate, he could work in Boston.
Plus, Celtics guard Derrick White transferred to Colorado and excelled there, so Simpson probably has at least one advocate in the locker room. His Buffs will face Boise State in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Another point guard who can serve as a perimeter threat is Marquette Golden Eagle Tyler Kolek.
The 6-foot-3, 2023 Big East Player of the Year is shooting exactly 40% from deep and averages 11.3 points and 6.1 assists per outing. Like Simpson, he's not the ideal, modern NBA point guard due to his size, however, that shouldn't matter if he plays like he has for most of his college career.
2x AP All-American, Tyler Kolek#MUBB | #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/J5iGRZHoqB
— Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) March 19, 2024
What's more, Kolek is a New England native from Cumberland, Rhode Island. In fact, Mazzulla's hometown of Johnston, Rhode Island is about a 15-minute drive from there.
Before heading to George Mason and then transferring to Marquette, Kolek received multiple offers from New England college programs, including Boston's very own Northeastern University. Given his strong ties to the greater Boston area, it's safe to say that Kolek is on the Celtics' radar. His Golden Eagles, who hold a No. 2 seed, will square off against Western Kentucky on Friday afternoon.